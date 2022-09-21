LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases?

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below.

Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in a 1984 cold case.

On November 16, 1984 26-year-old Althea Cooper was fatally stabbed in her home on the 2100 block of Forrest Road.

CASE THREE:

Cameron James Johnson, 33, has a felony kidnapping warrant out of Lansing.

He is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

If you have any information regarding any of the cases above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.