Images are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple law enforcement departments need your help in a variety of cases.

If you have any information on the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE

Deputies in Shiawassee County are in need of more information on a bridge fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 3.

The wooden CN Railroad Bridge on Newberry Road in Vernon Township was a total loss and caused “extensive” train delays.

CASE TWO

Do you recognize this car thief?

The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a man who stole a car on Oct. 31 from the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Road.

Though the vehicle was recovered, the thief responsible has not been found.

Image is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

According to police, the man is white and has a black beard and mustache.

CASE THREE

Do you know Gary Dale Most?

Most, 61, is wanted for assault out of Lansing.

Image is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR

Another man known as Bryan Zemberlis Carthen is wanted for assault out of Lansing.

The 37-year-old is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 165 pounds.

Image is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Carthen has black hair and brown eyes,