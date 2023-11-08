LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have information that leads to local police solving the following crimes, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a person accused of stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise, and two people who allegedly stole a vehicle from a business. Police are also searching for more information about a man whose body was found near an apartment building’s dumpster.

If you believe your tip could lead police to cracking these cases, you may contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP. If your information is an emergency or time sensitive, please call 911 or the appropriate police agency first.

Photos of the person who allegedly stole more than $1,600 in merchandise from a Lansing business. (Photo/Crime Stoppers).

The Lansing Police Department is asking for tips on the identity of a person who allegedly stole more than $1,600 dollars in merchandise from a business on the 6800 block of South Cedar Street on Oct. 24. He is described as a Black male in his mid-30s and was driving a dark colored four door sedan.

If you have more information about this case, you may contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Pictures of the people who allegedly stole this vehicle from a business. (Photo/Crime Stoppers).

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two people who allegedly stole a vehicle from a business. This happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 1 on the 4900 block of South Cedar Street.

If you have more information about this case, you may contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

David Lee Rose, 70, was found deceased at the Marvin Gardens apartments on West Cavanaugh Road in Lansing. (Photo/Crime Stoppers).

The Lansing Police Department is looking for any information connected to the death of 70-

year-old David Lee Rose, who was found on Oct. 25. Rose’s body was found near the dumpster on the southwest side of the apartments at 1001 West Cavanaugh Road in Lansing.

Anyone who believes they have information about Rose’s prior whereabouts or anything suspicious near the Marvin Gardens apartments, may contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.