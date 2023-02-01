LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help with three cases, one of which goes back nearly 50 years.

Giving Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan information regarding the following cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.

If you know anything that could help law enforcement, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP or click here.

On April 8, 1973, 53-year-old Eugene Speaks was found in a home at the 6000 block of Kaynorth Rd. with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

His killer is still unknown.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Do you know Raphael Damekio-Cortez White?

The 30-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

He is 5-foot-9, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Police are also looking for John Jacob Cain, who is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon in Lansing.

Cain, 40, is 5-foot-11, weighing around 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Once again, if you have any information regarding the cases above, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP or click here.