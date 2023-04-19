Do you recognize any of these people?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in mid-Michigan need your help catching suspects wanted for various crimes.

One case involves felony assault at a Delta Township business.

Additionally, officials are looking for a woman wanted for car theft, as well as whoever is responsible for causing millions of dollars worth of damage at a BWL construction site.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying three individuals that were allegedly involved in a felonious assault at a Delta Township business on April 16.

(Photo/Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

The three left the store in a black Chevrolet Cruze.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Lansing police are wondering if anyone recognizes the woman above.

She is wanted for vehicle theft, after meeting up with an individual online. The victim picked her up in East Lansing.

Police say when the two were getting out of the car to go into a store, she drove off without the victim.

Talk about a harsh goodbye.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for information related to the multi-million dollar destruction of property at a BWL construction site near Ben Davis Park on April 14.

The crime occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Damage done at the BWL construction site on April 14. (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

The destruction of property is not the first instance of such damage, as a similar situation occurred during the early hours of March 30. The construction site is in Washington Park.

Photo shows damage done at a construction site in Washington Park on March 30. (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

While the suspects were unsuccessful at getting the equipment going, multiple construction vehicles were damaged.