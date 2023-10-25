LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you help local law enforcement identify a person who allegedly stole construction equipment, or locate two people wanted for felony warrants?

If you have information regarding these cases, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly stole construction equipment from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Poxson Avenue.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The suspect arrived and left the area in a gray sedan.

If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The following people are wanted for felony warrants. If you have information that may help law enforcement locate them, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Ashley Nicole Schoepflin

Female, 32, 4’05”, 130 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Schoepflin has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of Jackson.

Anthony Marquette Estes-Smoot

Male, 20, 6’01”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Estes-Smoot has a felony warrant for carrying a concealed weapon out of Jackson.