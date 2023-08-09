LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are seeking information on two cases of retail fraud and one suspect who fled a traffic stop.
If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance with identification of a
suspect who has committed multiple retail frauds in multiple locations. This suspect was
observed in a dark colored Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback with stickers on the rear.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance with identification of a
suspect who fled a traffic stop on August 6, 2023. The suspect is described as a
Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, and wearing a black tank top and gray sweatpants.
The vehicle is described as a dark red/maroon Chrysler 300 with a temporary Michigan
license plate.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
The Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance with identification of two
suspects responsible for thousands of dollars in retail frauds across multiple
jurisdictions. The suspects have been seen driving a black pickup truck with a brown
passenger side door.
Once again, if you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
We don’t need your name, just your information!