LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are seeking information on two cases of retail fraud and one suspect who fled a traffic stop.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance with identification of a

suspect who has committed multiple retail frauds in multiple locations. This suspect was

observed in a dark colored Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback with stickers on the rear.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance with identification of a

suspect who fled a traffic stop on August 6, 2023. The suspect is described as a

Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, and wearing a black tank top and gray sweatpants.

The vehicle is described as a dark red/maroon Chrysler 300 with a temporary Michigan

license plate.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance with identification of two

suspects responsible for thousands of dollars in retail frauds across multiple

jurisdictions. The suspects have been seen driving a black pickup truck with a brown

passenger side door.

Once again, if you have any information regarding this incident, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

