Have you seen a car matching this description driving around Lansing? Police could use your help.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From break-ins to shootings, the Lansing Police Department has a full caseload this week on Crime Stoppers.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Do you know these two? According to police, the duo broke into an auto shop and allegedly stole two cars.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

It happened on May 31 at the 600 block of May Street.

Police in Lansing need help identifying another duo, who allegedly broke into a store at the 1500 block of West Mount Hope.

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

It happened around 12 a.m. on June 3.

The two stole multiple items, though officials did not specify what was taken

Officers in Lansing are asking that you keep your eyes peeled for a white BMW SUV with no license plate, as the car is connected to two shootings.

The first shooting happened on June 8 at around 1 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Boulevard between Washington Avenue and South Cedar Street.

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

The second situation occurred at around 2 a.m. on June 11 in the area of Keystone Avenue and Enterprise Drive.

If you see this car, please call officials as soon as possible.

Jackson officials are looking for Shakar Jermain Ragland-Knight, who allegedly violated probation multiple times.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

The 25-year-old weighs around 165 pounds and is 6-foot-1. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ingham County officials are looking for 24-year-old Anthony Edward Jean. He’s wanted for contempt of court.

(Photo/Ingham County Sheriff’s Office)

Jean is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 185 pounds, with brown hair green eyes.

