LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers — do you know any of these three women? Each are wanted on home invasion charges out Lansing.

If you have information that leads to local police locating these people who are wanted for felony warrants, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

If you believe your tip could lead to police solving a case, you may contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP. If your information is an emergency or time sensitive, please call 911 or the appropriate police agency first.

(COURTESY PHOTO/WLNS)

This is Rachel Ann Gaines. She’s a 25-year-old. There is a felony warrant for her arrest for home invasion out of Lansing. She’s , 5’06” and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

(COURTESY PHOTO/WLNS)

Angel Marie Holcomb is a 41-year-old. There is a felony warrant for her arrest for home invasion out of Lansing. She’s described as being 5’07” tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

(COURTESY PHOTO/WLNS)

Ashley Ann Holcomb is 25-years-old. She is wanted on a felony warrant for home invasion out the Lansing Police Department. She is described as standing 5’05” tall and weighing 137 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.