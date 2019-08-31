20 injured in Texas, police looking for active shooters

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX. (WLNS) — 20 injuries have been reported in connection to a shooting Saturday according to our CBS affiliate KOSA.

KOSA reports that according to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

According to our CBS affiliate, there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

The two vehicles in question are gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van.

The City of Odessa is urging the public to stay inside their homes.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.