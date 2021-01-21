Michigan man arrested for assaulting officer at Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Justice Department has arrested and charged Michael Joseph Foy of Michigan for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer at the Capitol riot.

He assaulted the officer with a hockey stick, according to reports.

Acting on a tip posted to the FBI’s Twitter account, agents said in an affidavit that Foy was identified as the man in a New York Times video seen swinging a hockey stick repeatedly at a Metropolitan Police Officer on the ground that a mob had pulled out from the arch entryway at the Capitol.

Based on their analysis of the video, the FBI sai Foy’s attack lasted for 16 seconds before he was knocked down by another rioter.

He later entered the Capitol through a broken window, the affidavit says.

Foy is from Westland, Michigan, according to the affidavit.