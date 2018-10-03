CrimeStoppers: 3 People Wanted for Felonies
Subjects of This Week’s Crime Stopper:
Laura Lynn Sims
W/F, Age 45, 5’05”, 180 pounds, Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
Ms. Sims has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.
Kevin Jacob Barragan
W/M, Age 28, 5’11”, 175 pounds, Brown Hair, Green Eyes
Mr. Barragan has a Felony Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.
Michael Orin Ibarra-Ranshaw
W/M, Age 21, 5’08”, 180 pounds, Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Mr. Ibarra-Ranshaw has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing Michigan.
If you have any information concerning these Persons please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP
