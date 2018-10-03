CrimeStoppers: 3 People Wanted for Felonies

News

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 04:02 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 04:02 PM EDT

If you have any information concerning these Persons please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP

Subjects of This Week’s Crime Stopper:

Laura Lynn Sims  
W/F, Age 45, 5’05”, 180 pounds, Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
Ms. Sims has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Kevin Jacob Barragan   
W/M, Age 28, 5’11”, 175 pounds, Brown Hair, Green Eyes
Mr. Barragan has a Felony Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.  


Michael Orin Ibarra-Ranshaw   
W/M, Age 21, 5’08”, 180 pounds, Brown Hair, Brown Eyes  
Mr. Ibarra-Ranshaw has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing Michigan.

