CrimeStoppers: 3 People Wanted for Felonies

If you have any information concerning these Persons please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP

Subjects of This Week’s Crime Stopper:

Laura Lynn Sims

W/F, Age 45, 5’05”, 180 pounds, Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Ms. Sims has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Kevin Jacob Barragan

W/M, Age 28, 5’11”, 175 pounds, Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Mr. Barragan has a Felony Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.



Michael Orin Ibarra-Ranshaw

W/M, Age 21, 5’08”, 180 pounds, Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Mr. Ibarra-Ranshaw has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing Michigan.

