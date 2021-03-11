Crisis Cops: Finding the best outcome for everyone

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For citizens who find themself on the wrong side of the law, in many cases, a mental health crisis has played a role in getting them into trouble. For others, they found themselves behind bars, because officers don’t have another option when responding to a mental health crisis.

CRISIS COPS

In San Antonio, Texas two officers became nationally known, for their work in the police department’s mental health unit. Their work eventually featured in an HBO special “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops”. Their mission, get people from behind bars, into facilities to receive the help they need.

Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro believe getting someone the help they need is not only cost efficient for the community, but the best outcome for the person struggling.

“If somebody has committed a misdemeanor offense, nonviolence offense and it’s a mental health crisis, why are we putting people in jail for their illness,” Said Stevens. “to put them in jail, just to go through the booking process, of getting fingerprinted, magistrated, searched put in a cell, that right there is about 3500 dollars here in San Antonio, to divert them away from jail and into treatment was 350 dollars.”

According to a study of their work, the pair saved the city $50 Million in just five years.

“It’s just a better way to respond to the community as well.”

As for medical treatment, the message isn’t take someone to the emergency room either, Stevens says that could only make things worse for both parties.

“I don’ think it should be put on a hospital system because it’s not the right system, that is an emergency room and that is to deal with emergencies move it in and out as fast as possible, you do that with mental health and you’re just going to create a worsening situation.”

EXPERT OPINION

When it comes to mental health and treatment, it’s not always an easy fix, for many, it’s something they’ve had to deal with all of their lives. Doctor Joel Robertson, CEO of Robertson health says, it’s brain chemistry.

“National Institute of Health says your genetics, your adverse childhood, and experiences and your environment will drive those certain moods, diseases and behaviors and the environment are often the least significant in most mental health cases, it’s just the cards you’ve been dealt.”

In Lansing, Police Chief Daryl Green has also been outspoken on the issue of policing and mental health, saying his department is working on de-escalation techniques, but still lacks the resources to have a crisis center.

Get Help

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can get mental health assistance by clicking here.

The number for the National for National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

You can also find help by clicking here.