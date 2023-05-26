LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The smell of delicious authentic Mexican cuisine, and the sounds of Tejano, Latino, and country music filled the Cristo Rey church grounds in Lansing on Friday.

The Cristo Rey Fiests is the largest of its kind in mid-Michigan and organizers said its proceeds will help those who need it most.

The money raised from donations and purchases will benefit a variety of programs and services. That includes programs for youth and senior citizens, education programs, emergency assistance programs, and the community center food bank.

The fiesta director said this event encompasses what the church represents, community.

“We have fun for everybody. We have food, we have music, and games for the kids. It’s a yearly fundraising event. Our plan is not only that but to build community. We do that by opening the doors to our fiesta to everybody and also invite them to come to church on Sunday,” said Director Guillermo Z. Lopez.

Memorial Day won’t go unrecognized at this weekend-long event. On Sunday, Cristo Rey will continue a new tradition of honoring fallen soldiers and salute those who serve or have served along with public safety officers.

All the fun is taking place at the Cristo Rey church grounds located at 201 W. Miller Road in Lansing. Gates will re-open Saturday from 11 am until 11 pm and for the final day on Sunday from 10 am until 7 pm. There is a $5 donation required after 5 pm on Saturday.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.