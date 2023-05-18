Joe Garcia will serve a dual CEO role with Cristo Rey Community Center and St. Vincent Catholic Charities. (Photo/Cristo Rey Community Center)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The CEO of the Cristo Rey Community in Lansing will now also lead St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

Joe Garcia, who’s served as CEO of Cristo Rey Community Center since 2013, will soon have a dual leadership role

He will now also serve as CEO of St. Vincent Catholic Charities of Lansing. Both organizations are Catholic nonprofits that provide essential services to vulnerable people in greater Lansing.

The services they provide include access to foster care and adoption services, refugee services, an immigration law clinic, healthcare, substance abuse disorder counseling, financial education services, a food pantry, a community kitchen, a clothing room and a personal needs pantry.

“The missions of St. Vincent and Cristo Rey are parallel: serving the people of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties,” Garcia said in a statement.

“I look forward to serving greater Lansing in my new role with St. Vincent and continuing my role with Cristo Rey.”

As CEO of Cristo Rey, Garcia has created long-term partnerships with Sparrow Health System, Michigan State University, McLaren Greater Lansing, City of Lansing, Lansing Community College, and Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release from Cristo

“On behalf of Sparrow Health System, we look forward to continuing to assist and work with CRCC and STVCC’s medical clinic that has serves a vital function for patients who are at most risk in our greater Lansing community,” said Jim Dover, CEO of Sparrow Health System.