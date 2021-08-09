Cristo Rey Community Center increases COVID-19 regulations, effective today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Cristo Rey Community Center recently announced via Facebook that they are once again updating their COVID-19 guidelines, effective today.
In order to follow both the CDC and Ingham County Health Department’s guidelines, the community center will be returning to appointment-only access. Masks must be works by visitors, volunteers and employees in common areas- no matter one’s vaccination status.
The Center finishes its post by hoping that the “regulations are only temporary”.