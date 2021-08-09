Cristo Rey Community Center increases COVID-19 regulations, effective today

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The university has similar signage posted throughout the campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Cristo Rey Community Center recently announced via Facebook that they are once again updating their COVID-19 guidelines, effective today.

In order to follow both the CDC and Ingham County Health Department’s guidelines, the community center will be returning to appointment-only access. Masks must be works by visitors, volunteers and employees in common areas- no matter one’s vaccination status.

The Center finishes its post by hoping that the “regulations are only temporary”.