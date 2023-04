LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Christians across the globe begin to celebrate Easter, Cristo Rey church started by remembering the crucifixion on this Good Friday.

This annual event starts at the capitol.

Members of the church make the three-mile walk back to the church while reenacting the stations of the cross.

Good Friday service took place after the walk.

The members of Cristo Rey church have observed this Good Friday tradition since 1976.