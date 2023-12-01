LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Proponents and opponents of Enbridge Inc.’s proposed Line 5 Great Lakes expansion project are speaking out Friday after the Michigan Public Service Commission announced its siting approval for the project.

The line, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Ontario, runs through the Straits of Mackinac. The pipeline was originally built in 1953. The age and location of the line have led environmental advocates to raise alarms about the catastrophic impact on the Great Lakes if the line were to rupture. The line carries both crude oil and natural gas.

Enbridge, Inc. owns the line and has proposed building a tunnel under the Straits to house the pipeline — preventing anchor strikes from passing ships and in the event of a failure of the pipeline, containing any oil.

Friday’s MPSC decision is a key step in gaining regulatory approval for the tunnel. And it’s drawing praise and condemnation.

FILE – In this photo provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, footage played on a television screen shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac, Mich., in June 2020. A federal review of plans for the Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, March 23, 2023, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)

“With this action, the Michigan Public Service Commission is putting Michigan in uncharted, dangerous territory while ignoring warnings by independent industry experts who testified during the MPSC’s proceedings; never before has an oil tunnel that also carries other hazardous liquids been built in one of the most ecologically sensitive spots on Earth,” said Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for Oil and Water Don’t Mix.

Great Lakes Michigan Jobs Coalition, meanwhile, applauded the MPSC’s decision in a news release Friday. “Union laborers are counting on the Great Lakes Tunnel,” said Geno Alessandrini, Sr., Business Manager for the Michigan Laborers District Council. “This is the kind of infrastructure project that makes our energy more reliable, keeps it affordable, and protects our environment.”

Jim Holcomb, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, in the same news release praised the MPSC’s siting approval. “We look forward to construction of this state-of-the-art infrastructure project that will protect Michigan’s access to affordable energy and our Great Lakes for generations to come,” Holcomb said.

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

McBrearty said the proposed tunnel project is yet to pass a comprehensive federal environmental study, “and there is still an open question whether Enbridge intends to build the tunnel or is simply using the project as a diversion and delay from shutting down the existing twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.”

Environmental advocates have long raised concerns about the integrity of the oil pipeline, which were exacerbated by the same company’s 843,000-gallon crude oil spill in the Kalamazoo River near Marshall in 2010. It was termed the costliest inland oil spill in United States history.

Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said in a news release Friday, “The decision by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a major step forward in making the Great Lakes Tunnel Project a reality, protecting the Great Lakes and securing the vital energy people in Michigan and surrounding region rely on every day. “

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the third and final permitting decision before the Line 5 tunnel project can go forward.