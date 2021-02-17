Crocodile gets surgery for eating shoe

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WLNS) – A crocodile from a zoo in St. Augustine had to undergo surgery to remove a shoe.

Officials say, the reptile swallowed the shoe after it fell off of a zipliner’s foot.

The 11-foot crocodile was treated at the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Vets say the animal originally threw up the shoe, but ate it a second time.

The 341-pound crocodile wound up having a gastrotomy surgical procedure to remove the footwear from its stomach.

The operation was a success and the crocodile, named Anuket, is now recovering back in its enclosure at the zoo.

