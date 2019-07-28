Cross-country bike ride raises awareness for disabilities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the country bike thousands of miles to raise awareness for people with disabilities every year.

“We ride for the people who can’t,” says rider Phil Piasecki, “and that’s kind of our motivation every day.”

That motivation fuels these students and alumni on this annual cross-country bike ride. For some, this ride takes over their entire summer break. For two months they travel from San Francisco to Washington D.C. It’s a ride the brothers look forward to every year.

“A lot of people who come on this trip come back from the trip ready to serve their communities, ready to make a difference within their community or organizations that they’re a part of,” Piasecki says.” And secondly they’re just much more outgoing, willing to communicate and interact with different people.”

At each stop they connect with organizations that serve people with disabilities, like today at Helping Hands Respite Care.

“Any time, again, you can get people to exchange ideas, conversations,” executive director Yvonne Fleener says, “just have dialogue with someone who maybe is a little different than they are and understand them, again not just their differences but the things you have in common, I think goes a long way to raising awareness.”

The brothers plan to have that experience at every stop together.

“If we have to be serious and go fast,” Piasecki says, “it’s nice to know you have your brothers behind your back to ride with you.”