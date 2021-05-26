Crowdfunding campaign launches in Lansing for “After Glow Night Markets”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—This summer Lansing’s downtown riverfront district will welcome the “Afterglow Night Markets.”

The festival will be home to recurring pop-up markets, vendors, and will feature local artists.

The Afterglow Night Markets will be put forth with the help of a crowdfunding campaign; the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Downtown Lansing Inc., YouShine Events & Consulting, River Town Adventures, Dancing with the Nordes, All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, and other local partners to create a cultural hub and market along Lansing’s riverfront.

The goal would create a river trail full of local vendors, food trucks, live music, and various activities each week.

“Pop-up retail and shared market spaces create an environment of natural gathering and community,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The crowdfunding goal is $13,000 by mid-July. For project details and to donate, visit: patronicity.com/afterglow.