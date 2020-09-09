Crunch Fitness says it’s allowing ‘more flexibility’ for members who aren’t ready to return

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Crunch Fitness was one of many Mid-Michigan gyms to reopen it’s doors Wednesday morning after nearly 6 months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extremely excited to be back. It’s long overdue. People are very excited to get back in the gym,” East Lansing Crunch Fitness Owner Adam Hourani said. He added that there are a number of new safety measures in place.

“Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times during workout, per the governor’s orders. We’re practicing social distancing. Every other piece of cardio equipment is blocked off so that they can practice social distancing. The saunas are closed. We’re not currently running group fitness classes to stay under capacity limits and have extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the gym, extra cleaning stations throughout the gym. We are using an upgraded sanitizer approved by the CDC,” he said.

Every other cardio machine at Crunch Fitness in East Lansing has been marked to keep people socially distanced

While Hourani said he’s confident that the new protocols will keep people safe, he added, he understands if members aren’t ready to get back in the gym right away.

“We are allowing freezes if people are not comfortable coming in yet,” he said.

For those who signed a contract, typically a buy out fee must be paid in order to cancel.

“We’re taking that on a case by case basis,” Hourani said.

Crunch Fitness also said it’s not currently offering group classes or guest privileges at this time, even though some members pay extra for those perks. Co-owner James Wiese said group classes will be returning shortly, but members who aren’t comfortable participating at this time will have the option to temporarily lower their membership.

“We are definitely allowing more flexibility than we typically do. We do also offer month to month so, with that, people can cancel it at any time,” Hourani said.

Some members expressed concerns about having to wait to enter the gym if it’s at capacity, but Hourani said he doesn’t see that being an issue.

“If it gets to that point, there will be a wait but we do not expect that. Based on our previous to the shutdown, we very rarely reached over 25 percent capacity,” he said.