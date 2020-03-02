Cryptocurrency scams are second biggest risk to consumers, BBB reports

Better Business Bureau is reporting that cryptocurrency scams were the second riskiest scams to consumers in 2019.

BBB received a total of 37,283 scams in 2019 with employment scams ranking no.1 most risky. However, the bureau said the most notable rise in scams was that in cryptocurency.

The median amount of money lost in a cryptocurrency scam in 2019 was about $3,000. That’s up $2,100 from 2018’s median amount lost — $900.

“Scammers take advantage of newer technologies and changes in the marketplace,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, which produced the report.

Cryptocurrency scams rose to the number two riskiest scam in 2019 as scammers looked to capitalize on digital assets, she said. Trumpower said hype and heightened emotion can sometimes prevent consumers from further investigating these incidents.

Cryptocurrency scams occur when the virtual coins are purchased from, traded by, or stored with a person or exchange site that turns out to be fake.

Sometimes these digital assets are purchased as part of a fraudulent Initial Coin Offering (ICO), in which investors are scammed into paying money or trading digital assets for a company or product that never materializes.

According to the Risk Report, 68.5% of people that reported a cryptocurrency scam lost money, and nearly one-third of these losses (31.0%) involved the cryptocurrency exchange site C2CX.

Additionally, 23.4% of individuals said they purchased cryptocurrency as an investment opportunity. Unlike money stored in a traditional bank account, which is insured against theft, digital assets such as cryptocurrency cannot be retrieved, and transactions cannot be reversed in the case of theft or cyber hacking.

