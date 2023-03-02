LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cupcake is a bouncy American bully breed dog who has a great attitude but needs a nice home to call her own.

She was brought into the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray and appears to have had a rough life.

But shelter staff say Cupcake accepts whatever comes her way and makes the best of it.

Staff also complimented Cupcake for her awesome behavior during dog playgroup time and expect that she would do great in most homes.

Cupcake is 5 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can inquire more about her and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located 600 Buhl St., Mason.