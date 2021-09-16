Curly leaf parsley recalled due to possible E-coli in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. and Buurma Farms Inc. of Willard Ohio is recalling a limited number of conventional curly leaf parsley due to possible E-coli.

A random routine regulatory sample collected in Michigan tested positive for the food-borne illness.

The product was harvested on August 30th and was sold and shipped to retailers in Michigan, Ohio, New York, and South Carolina.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is working closely with regulatory officials in connection to the recall. The company says no illnesses have been reported.

Retailers and wholesalers who are known to get this product have already been contacted and asked to pull any potentially contaminated product from distribution.

E-coli is an organism that contaminates food and can possibly make a person who eats the food sick. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.