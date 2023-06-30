LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Democratic State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. announced Friday his resignation as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s legislative director.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick speculates the move will free up Hertel to announce his intentions to run for office in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

The 7th Congressional District seat is up for grabs, as U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin plans to move up to the U.S. Senate, replacing outgoing Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

If Hertel winds up elected to Congress, he would be the second member of his family to hold such office. His uncle, Dennis Hertel, represented Michigan in Congress from 1981 until 1993.