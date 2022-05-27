LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People are angry and confused after hundreds to thousands of dollars were taken from their bank accounts last weekend. The funds still haven’t been returned.

Last weekend, a spokesperson from Meijer says technical issues with Chase Bank’s processing caused customers to be charged double, triple and even 14 times for a single purchase.



“At this point, I’m not sure where to turn,” said Dewitt customer Terri Gregory.

Gregory says she started ordering her groceries online at the start of the pandemic, so she didn’t expect an $81 purchase to be charged 14 times. Now she says she’s never shopping there again.

“I immediately went on to my mPerks at Meijer and pulled my card,” said Gregory.

A statement from Meijer said the technical issue also affected other stores like Lowes and Starbucks as well. The company also said this issue has been resolved.

But when should people expect refunds?

A spokesperson for MSUFCU said they talked with someone at Meijer who stated that all credit card charges should be resolved by today and debit card charges should be refunded by early next week.

But Gregory says she wants her money now.

“They took my money out within 24 hours, I want my money back immediately,” said Gregory.

With this withdrawal happening almost a week ago, she said she might take other action.

“My bank advised me to file a police report for them not providing any information or help for me to seek out or advisement, that might be the route at this point,” said Gregory.

She said Meijer should be held accountable.

“I think that anyone that’s still having issues should definitely be making some noise.”