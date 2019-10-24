Customers to pay less for gas this winter, DTE Energy says

DETROIT — Michigan residents can expect to pay less for gas this year with a less harsh winter predicted, according to DTE Energy.

The Detroit-based energy company reports winter forecasts this year come with a “return to normal temperatures,” meaning natural gas bills could decline by 6 percent, or an estimated $35 in savings.

“We take the current long-range forecasts and compare them to years of historical usage data to make sure we are prepared to deliver the reliable natural gas service our customers count on,” said Dan Brudzynski, vice president of Gas Sales & Supply for DTE. “While forecasts may not be perfect, we want to be ready for whatever the winter throws at us.”

DTE Energy serves 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan.