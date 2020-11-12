Cute Video Alert: Baby Black Rino at Potter Park Zoo caught on camera playing around

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Jaali, the baby black rhino at Potter Park Zoo seems to be having a great time with his mom lately.

Recently Zookeepers caught Jaali on camera playing, running around, and sparring with his mother. The zookeepers work very hard but say seeing the animals before and after public zoo hours, and capturing fun moments like these is a big perk.

Jaali was born Dec. 24, 2019 at 5:40 a.m. and is the zoo’s first black rhino calf in its 100-year history.

Black rhinos are critically endangered and are being pushed to the brink of extinction by illegal poaching and loss of habitat. Current estimates show that only about 5,000 individual black rhinos are alive in the wild today. There are just over 50 black rhinos in human care at AZA-accredited zoos, which are managed by the Species Survival Plan (SSP).