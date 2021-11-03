CVS Health announces availability of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines to kids 5-11 in 20+ MI locations

Syringes loaded with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie ready for use by a nurse, in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 21, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – CVS Health announced on Wednesday that 1,700 CVS pharmacies – more than 20 of which are in Michigan – will now offer appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for kids 5 to 11-years-old.

Patients can schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app “to ensure availability.”

“The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided,” CVS said in a press release.