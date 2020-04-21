CVS Health Expands Rapid COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Sites to Michigan

FILE – This Oct. 21, 2016, file photo shows a CVS drugstore and pharmacy location in Philadelphia. CVS swung back to a profit in the second quarter and easily beat expectations thanks in part to its acquisition of the health insurer Aetna. The drugstore on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 reported profits of $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.89 per share, which was 19 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — CVS Health has launched a new rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Dearborn, Michigan, in conjunction with federal and state officials.

The site will provide state residents with rapid COVID-19 testing and on-the-spot results at no cost, using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test. CVS Health has opened similar large-scale rapid testing sites in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and since March the company has conducted more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests.

MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy locations, will oversee the Dearborn testing site with assistance from CVS pharmacists.

Where testing will be conducted

Testing will take place in the parking lot at the Henry Ford Centennial Library (16301 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI). Patients will receive results on-site so they can properly quarantine or seek treatment as appropriate. No COVID-19 testing will take place at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations.

Who can get tested?

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing. To help ensure the safety of both patients and health care providers, the testing site cannot accommodate walk-ups and patients are required to remain in their vehicles throughout the entire testing process.