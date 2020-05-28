CVS Health opens Lansing COVID-19 drive-thru test site and 15 others statewide

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — CVS Health announced it’s opening a new drive-thru testing site right here in the state’s capital.

The new Lansing location is just one of 16 other new drive-thru test sites that will open on May 29.

The Lansing location is: CVS Pharmacy drive-thru 240 M.A.C. East.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. Test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

“This is great news for our families, our businesses, and the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Governor Whitmer said.

The other new drive-thru sites opening May 29 are listed below:

Store #8088

2100 West Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI 48103



Store #8216

1700 South Industrial Highway

Ann Arbor, MI 48104



Store #8111

5757 Whitmore Lake Road

Brighton, MI 48116



Store #8174

1402 W. 14 Mile

Clawson, MI 48017



Store #8262

39350 Nine Mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48167



Store #8091

33021 Garfield

Fraser, MI 48066



Store #8293

1550 Lake Drive Southeast

Grand Rapids, MI 49506



Store #8081

17120 Kercheval Avenue

Grosse Pointe, MI 48230



Store #8282

240 M.A.C. East

Lansing, MI 48823



Store #8287

21777 21 Mile Road

Macomb Township, MI 48044



Store #8004

720 General Motors Road

Milford, MI 48381



Store #103

44300 5 Mile Road

Northville, MI 48168



Store #8144

46960 Van Dyke Avenue

Shelby, MI 48317



Store #8113

2115 Twenty-Five Mile Road

Shelby Township, MI 48316



Store #8021

30920 Southfield Road

Southfield, MI 48076



Store #8002

100 West Maple Road

Walled Lake, MI 48390