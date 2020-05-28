CVS Health opens Lansing COVID-19 drive-thru test site and 15 others statewide

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — CVS Health announced it’s opening a new drive-thru testing site right here in the state’s capital.
The new Lansing location is just one of 16 other new drive-thru test sites that will open on May 29.
The Lansing location is: CVS Pharmacy drive-thru 240 M.A.C. East.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. Test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
“This is great news for our families, our businesses, and the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Governor Whitmer said.
The other new drive-thru sites opening May 29 are listed below:
Store #8088
2100 West Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Store #8216
1700 South Industrial Highway
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Store #8111
5757 Whitmore Lake Road
Brighton, MI 48116
Store #8174
1402 W. 14 Mile
Clawson, MI 48017
Store #8262
39350 Nine Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48167
Store #8091
33021 Garfield
Fraser, MI 48066
Store #8293
1550 Lake Drive Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Store #8081
17120 Kercheval Avenue
Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
Store #8282
240 M.A.C. East
Lansing, MI 48823
Store #8287
21777 21 Mile Road
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Store #8004
720 General Motors Road
Milford, MI 48381
Store #103
44300 5 Mile Road
Northville, MI 48168
Store #8144
46960 Van Dyke Avenue
Shelby, MI 48317
Store #8113
2115 Twenty-Five Mile Road
Shelby Township, MI 48316
Store #8021
30920 Southfield Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Store #8002
100 West Maple Road
Walled Lake, MI 48390