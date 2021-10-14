Cyber Safety: Michigan State Police dog sniffs out electronic evidence

We’re continuing our cyber series special today with a story about a four-legged detective that works for Michigan State Police.

Kibby isn’t your average police dog. she’s a cyber dog for the Michigan State Police.

“He’s trained to find triphenylphosphine, that odor is an ingredient in the coating of a circuit board,” said MSP Trooper David Cardenas.

So laptops, SD cards, phones, and pretty much anything electronic.

“We put this collar on her, and that’s what tells her that she’s gotta work.”

Kibby and Cardenas will go out and assist with finding evidence.

“Once that investigation is over, if they’re looking for some kind of electronic evidence, that’s where we would step in.”

Cardenas has been working with police canines for 17 years and has been with Kibby since she joined the force 4 years ago.

Her training was similar to how a dog would be trained to find narcotics, except for her electronics.

So Cardenas and Kibby will get a call, go out and try to find what investigators might have missed.

“Remote controls, things that we know we’re not going to take but things that Kibby will hit on still because it has a circuit board, so we take that stuff out and then we bring Kibby in and if we miss something or if you think about a micro SD card, you can fit that pretty much anywhere.”

She lets Cardenas know she found something by sitting but he says most of the time, he watches for her behavior changes.

“When the dog is searching and you could see her going frantic throughout the room and kind of searching everything and then all of a sudden they stop and their breathing changes, their tail might wag more and stop completely.

This girl has gotten her paws on some serious evidence.

“I’m looking through these books and there is nothing there, so I send her back on the bookshelf and she climbs up high and leans way back and falls into a sit this time, and so I reach up on the top shelf and I could feel something up there and it was I think a 5 terabyte hard drive that ended up being pull of images of child pornography.”

But her payday looks a little different than others on the force.

“Its’ all a game for them, we try to make it rewarding for them, some of these dangerous calls they don’t really know they’re putting their life on the line, they’re just doing it for their ball.”