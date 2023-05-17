EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of cyclists rode from MSU’s campus to the state Capitol in remembrance of fellow bikers who have been killed or hurt.

Organizers said the “Ride of Silence” brings together riders from around Michigan and the world.

Organizers said this is the 16th “Ride of Silence” and they are being joined by thousands of other riders taking part from events around the world.

From MSU, there’s a nine-mile round trip, taking people to the state capitol for a moment of silence.

Along with remembering cyclists who have died, people acknowledged the work being done by lawmakers and advocates to protect pedestrians.

One man who is helping lead the ride, says he first got involved with advocacy in the 1970s when he was hit during a hit-and-run.

He said the ride stresses the importance of sharing the road with people in cars, bikes and those simply walking.

“The road right of way, belongs to everyone. It’s not just a car right of way. it’s for walkers, pedestrians, people with disabilities, people on bicycles, people taking their kids, people who are trying to get to work. People who are trying to earn enough money to upgrade their method of transportation and it’s a fact that distracted driving a huge problem,” said Patrick Harrington.