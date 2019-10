JACKSON — da Vinci Insitute High School in Jackson is on lockdown.

The school went into lockdown after a student reported a threat of a possible shooting, 6 News confirmed.

District Superintendent Sandy Maxson told 6 News that several students were riding the bus home on Oct. 15 when one student made a threat.

The students who heard the threat reported it to the school this morning.

There is no imminent threat and the lockdown is a precautionary measure, Maxson said.