Dad who took baby arrested after damaging cars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the father accused of taking his 5-day-old son has been arrested.

Saturday morning, police began looking for 25-year-old Jeffrey Michael Smith of Burlington after he fled the scene of a domestic assault with the baby in Calhoun County’s Emmett Township.

Michigan State Police says he was the suspect in that incident. Authorities sent an alert they were looking for the baby.

Officers say they located the baby unharmed and supervised at his maternal grandmother’s home on 7 ½ Mile Road in Newton Township, but Smith was not initially there.

While officers waited for the baby’s mother, Smith drove up and refused to cooperate. According to an MSP news release, he hit and damaged an unoccupied patrol car while driving away.

Shortly after, a trooper spotted Smith’s vehicle along S. 34th Street near East O. Avenue in Kalamazoo County’s Pavilion Township. The trooper attempted to pull Smith over and it appeared Smith was stopping, police say.

But Smith abruptly put his vehicle in reverse and intentionally backed into the patrol car, causing significant damage and the two vehicles became stuck, MSP said.

Smith was ultimately arrested without further incident and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail. He is facing charges from MSP, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Emmett Township police.

Smith was not injured. One MSP trooper received minor injuries. Two MSP patrol vehicles and Smith’s car were damaged, the release stated.