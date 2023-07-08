People gather at Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town for the 2023 Dam Jam Music Festival. (Photo/Dam Jam Music Festival)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s annual Dam Jam Music Festival is going on this weekend at the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town.

The two-stage celebration of Michigan artists started Friday, from 6-11 p.m., and goes on through Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The annual event is put on by Lansing 5:01, an organization that works to bring and retain young professionals in the Lansing area, and also features several food selections and local vendors.

The festival is free and open to all.

Saturday’s music acts are as follows: