Dam Safety Task Force: Aging dams, inventory require immediate attention

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Dam Safety Task force released a report on Thursday calling on Michigan lawmakers to repair aging infrastructure.

The report was submitted in the wake of two dam failures in Michigan in early 2020.

The Task Force called for more than 2,500 structures not regulated by the federal government to be reviewed.

The report says that in order to reduce the risk of dam failures important improvements can be made, such as providing financing for maintenance, repair/removal of dams, bolstering authority and resources for the state’s Dam Safety Program, addressing emergency preparedness in case of failure and increasing public awareness.

“Aging dams, just like all infrastructure throughout Michigan, suffer from a lack of consistent investment, which must be addressed if we want to avoid future tragedies,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and a Task Force member. “EGLE is moving forward with changes we can make — such as hiring three dam safety engineers — and is eager to partner with other stakeholders to prioritize and implement these important recommendations in a timely manner.”