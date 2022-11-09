LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel defeated Republican Matthew DePerno in a race for the state’s top legal job.

Polls throughout the election cycle have shown that the race for the AG’s office was closer than the ones for governor and secretary of state.

Despite that, Nessel was able to pull out a win – taking 53% of the vote to DePerno’s 45%.

Nessel ran on a pro-choice agenda, and said her resume includes investigations into clergy abuse and the Boy Scouts of America, protecting people against price gouging, and taking sexual offenders off the street.

“Children and women in our state know that they have an effective advocate for them and someone that’s going to protect them and their families,” said Nessel.

After the Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning, DePerno conceded.

“Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be and I look forward to continuing this journey with you all,” DePerno said in a press release.

DePerno is staunchly pro-life and said his priorities included dismissing the legal fight with Enbridge over the Line 5 Pipeline.

The Republican candidate for AG also found himself in hot waters when a special prosecutor was appointed in Michigan to investigate whether he and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

The investigation into DePerno is ongoing.