LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this upcoming election Attorney General Dana Nessel is campaigning to secure her place in office.

The person looking to take her seat is Republican challenger Matthew DePerno.

“I think I’ve been an incredibly effective attorney general when it comes to protecting the public,” she said.

She says this includes the investigations into clergy abuse and the Boy Scouts of America, protecting people against price gouging as well as taking sexual offenders off the street.

“Children and women in our state know that they have an effective advocate for them and someone that’s going to protect them and their families,” said Nessel.

She says her office secured a record settlement of more than $800 million from opioid manufacturers and distributors to treat people who are suffering from addiction.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that each and every person receives equal protection under the law and that includes women right now,” Nessel said.

She says women and their physicians can be prosecuted potentially for a medical procedure that’s been legal in the state for nearly 50 years.

“That’s not right. I’m not going to be putting women or doctors or nurses into jails and prison for what is sometimes a lifesaving medical procedure. I certainly won’t do it and I don’t think people in this state should stand for that,” she said.

If reelected, Nessel says she wants to keep protecting women’s rights, and to crack down on domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

“Instead of having mass homicides in our churches, at our Fourth of July parades, and our grocery stores, we have people instead who are sitting in the Michigan Department of Corrections,” she said.

When it comes to her opponent DePerno, she says there was a case that came to her office from the Michigan Department of the State.

“Where you had a number of individuals, who had illegally accessed voting tabulators around the state of Michigan and as is the usual practice the Department of State referred that to our office. We performed an investigation along with the Michigan State Police and that investigation eventually led to my opponent. So I did the absolute ethical and appropriate thing at that point and I referred it to the prosecuting attorney’s coordinating counsel so that they could then refer it to a special prosecutor so that I would never be involved in actually prosecuting my own opponent, but I did exactly what I should have done,” Nessel said.

But the decision will be left up to you on election day which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.