Dana Nessel joins anti ‘ghost gun’ coalition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of attorneys general that aims to fight a lawsuit that seeks to stop states from enforcing anti-ghost gun laws.

“Ghost guns” are 3D-printed guns that are untraceable and can slip by most medical detectors.

In an amicus brief in Grewal v. Defense Distributed before the U.S. Supreme Court, the coalition seeks to protect states’ efforts to stop Defense Distributed from allegedly publishing illegal, easily-downloadable internet files that provide instructions to build 3D-printed firearms, including “assault weapons.”

“Despite law enforcement efforts, Defense Distributed continues to recklessly, and illegally, make 3D-printed firearms easily accessible to anyone with an internet connection,” Nessel said in a press release.

“These so-called ‘ghost guns’ are unregistered and untraceable, making them especially dangerous. States must have the ability to enforce our own laws and use the tools at our disposal to fight back against these illegal efforts in order to protect our communities.”

The coalition also argues that state attorneys general have the power to send cease & desist notices out of their jurisdiction if the alleged crimes are happening within their jurisdiction, such as illegal internet activities hosted elsewhere.

Joining Attorney General Nessel in filing this amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.