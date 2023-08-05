LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cap City Breaking Jam is back, and the dance battles and festivities are happening Aug. 5 at Lansing Shuffle, 325 Riverfront Drive.

The Breaking Jam will go on Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 a.m., with youth and adult dance battles, food and beverages, and an after-party from 8-11 p.m.

The event is sponsored in part by All of the Above Hip Hop Academy, which is a nonprofit that mentors youth, supports artistic expression and serves communities as a hip-hop cultural resource.

There will be cash prizes involved in the competition.