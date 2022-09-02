The new beach warning lights at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon. (June 2, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Friday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason and Oceana counties through late tonight.

Wave heights are expected to be near 2 to 5 feet and diminish in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Storm Team 8 is forecasting a warm Friday with winds picking up in the afternoon from the southwest at 5-15 mph. Near Mount Pleasant, there is a small chance of an isolated shower late in the day.

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.