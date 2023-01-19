DANSVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Dansville High School is one of 10 schools in Michigan to receive part of a $50,000 grant from the Michigan College Access Network.

Each school is set to receive a $5,000 grant, which is the first stage of the High School Innovation Grants program.

Recipients will use the funds over the next four to six months to assess the school’s current systems and practices, as well as determine challenge areas and develop an action plan.

The schools are also supposed to establish a post-secondary action and success team.