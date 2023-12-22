LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s extraordinary student is actually three students–the equestrian team at Dansville High School.

Sophomore Maggie Herzfeld, freshman Rachel Jones and senior Ethan Jones, collectively, are school’s equestrian team, who won the state championship.

Ethan: “So at these competitions, there’s a lot of classes. There’s showmanship, which is, you’re standing next to your horse. You’re walking, trotting, turning, setting up. Everything is on the ground. Then there’s your riding classes, like horsemanship and equitation, where you’re on the horse and you have a pattern that you’re given pretty soon before your class, so you don’t have a whole lot of time to prepare. And then there’s also, like, trail classes, where it’s kind of like an obstacle course. You have to walk over poles, open mailboxes, stuff like that.

The Dansville High School equestrian team, this week’s Extraordinary Students. (Dansville High School equestrian team)

“For the MIHI [Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association] state championship, we haul in Wednesday and we showed from Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So it’s a show, it’s multiple days, lots of events each day. So, some days you might have a good day and you might win all your classes and next day, you might have a terrible day. And this is the first time that the Dansville High School equestrian team has won the state championship since 1986.”

