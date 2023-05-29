DANSVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — After 12 years in business, Dansville Mercantile, a local grocery and beer, wine and liquor store, is closing today, Memorial Day, at 4 p.m., according to their recent Facebook post.

“From all of us at Dansville Mercantile, we want to say thank you for the bottom of our hearts, to all of our loyal customers for letting us be of service to you for the past several years! THANK YOU!” said the post on the store’s Facebook page.

The store is located at 1370 Mason Street in Dansville.

It opened in early 2011, after the sons of a 1950s Dansville grocer, Anderson Grocery, decided to get back into the local business, according to a 2012 news article in Capital Gains Lansing.

The store started out with “candy jars, hand-dipped ice cream and a full-service deli,” among other items, and later expanded to include alcohol sales, according to the 2012 article.

“We were very happy to provide services to the Dansville community for so many years,” Dansville Mercantile said in a comment on their Facebook post.

“The store has been sold. Our hopes are the new owners will continue providing the community as a party store,” they continued in the Facebook comment.