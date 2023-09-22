LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Speculaas is a sweet and loving, long dark-haired guy who’s on the lookout for a new home where he can be the main man–that is, the only pet.

Someone adopted Speculaas from Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter a few years ago, but returned him after he stopped getting along with the other cat in that home. Speculaas needs a quieter home where he is the only pet, and he prefers adults and calm, older kids.

Speculaas is a Dutch word for a type of spiced, shortcrust biscuit.

“He would be a great cat for an older person looking for an easygoing roommate,” said Speculaas’ friends at ICACS.

Speculaas is 6-years-10-months old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, as well as front-declawed. To find out more about him, click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.