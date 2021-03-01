Dashcam video shows driver crashing into trooper head-on

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police released new dashcam video that’s gut-wrenching, hard to listen to and a painful reality of a car crash involving a trooper and an impaired driver.

Investigators say a 32-year-old Kalamazoo driver under the influence of methamphetamine slammed into Trooper Christopher Haywood on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek on Jan. 17.

“I’m just thankful and so is everyone else in this department that he survived that type of crash at that speed,” said Lt. DuWayne Robinson with the Michigan State Police. “It’s nothing short of a miracle and a blessing if you ask me.”

The video shows the moment the driver crossed the centerlane, hitting Haywood head-on around 10 p.m.

“He has very serious injuries to his leg and some facial injuries that were quite significant as well,” Robinson said.

Robinson told News 8 the driver who hit Haywood had minor injuries at the time of the collision.

As for Haywood, a long road to recovery lies ahead.

“We’re just hoping and praying that he heals up completely and wholly,” Robinson said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Troopers expect the at-fault driver to be charged in the coming weeks.