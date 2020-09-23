Data finds no detections of PFOS/PFOA in off-site drinking water wells at Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Guard Bureau recently found that private residential wells in the vicinity of the Grand Ledge Army Aviation Support Facility (GLAASF) near the intersection of Eaton Highway and Bauer Rd. that were sampled earlier this summer showed no detections of Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) or Perfluooctanoic acid (PFOA).

Previously during the ongoing NGB-led investigation at GLAASF it was determined that ground water flows southeast from the airfield.

Out of an abundance of caution, 14 private wells downgradient of the facility were sampled and tested for Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“The results of this sampling are good news,” Major General Paul Rogers said. “The Michigan National Guard remains committed to maintaining readiness while protecting Michiganders and the environment with a special emphasis on protecting Michigan’s water.”

The NGB and the Michigan National Guard launched a comprehensive approach to identify, respond to and mitigate PFOA/PFOS contamination after Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) a firefighting agent used by commercial airports and the Department of Defense since the 1970s to extinguish fuel fires — was found to contain concentrations of PFOA and PFOS.

The National Guard’s investigative work and mitigation actions are guided by the Comprehensive Environemtnal Response, Compensation and Liability act (CERCLA).

The National Guard is moving forward aggressively in accordance with the CERCLA process to identify, define and mitigate potential contamination resulting from mission activities at its installations.

The NGB and the Michigan National Guard will continue to work closely with the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team MPART, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), City of Grand Ledge, local county health departments, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) through the investigations process.

