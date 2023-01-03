GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan Legislature. For the previous two years, the speech had been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year,” Whitmer said in a statement Tuesday. “I can’t wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

This will be Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address.

